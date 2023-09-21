Urgent Intervention Needed for Adilur Rahman Khan and ASM Nasiruddin Elan in Bangladesh

Rt. Hon. Rishi Sunak MP,

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom,

10 Downing Street, London, SW1A 2AA

Rt. Hon. James Cleverly MP,

Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs,

King Charles Street, London, SW1A 2AH

Re: Urgent Intervention Needed for Human Rights Defenders Adilur Rahman Khan and ASM Nasiruddin Elan in Bangladesh

Dear Prime Minister Sunak and Secretary of State Cleverly,

I am writing as William Nicholas Gomes, a British human rights defender and freelance journalist. I have had the privilege of knowing and closely observing the commendable work of human rights defenders Adilur Rahman Khan and ASM Nasiruddin Elan for many years. Their unwavering dedication to documenting and reporting on human rights violations in Bangladesh has been a source of inspiration for many, including myself.

It is with deep concern that I bring to your attention the continuing harassment, intimidation, and imprisonment they face in Bangladesh due to their association with the esteemed human rights organization, Odhikar. Since the publication of Odhikar’s fact-finding report in 2013, which highlighted extrajudicial killings during a protest, both Mr. Khan and Mr. Elan have faced an onslaught of judicial harassment, arbitrary detention, and smear campaigns.

The Bangladesh Government’s subsequent actions against human rights organizations, particularly in the wake of the US sanctions against the country’s Rapid Action Battalion, are not only deeply troubling but also indicative of the challenges faced by human rights defenders in the region. Odhikar, despite its significant contributions, has been subjected to financial blockades and a persistent refusal for registration renewal, severely impeding their crucial human rights work.

The consistent public defamation and criticism, including questioning the credibility of international reports that rely on Odhikar’s documentation, is deeply alarming. This stance taken by the Bangladesh Government against human rights advocacy is in stark contrast to the principles that form the foundation of a democratic society.

Given the UK’s long-standing commitment to human rights and the protection of human rights defenders globally, I urge you to engage diplomatically with the Bangladesh Government. The immediate and unconditional release of Mr. Khan and Mr. Elan is imperative. They have been detained solely based on their laudable human rights work. I also appeal to you to advocate for a reversal of their convictions and champion efforts that allow human rights defenders in Bangladesh to work without fear.

Your intervention can play an instrumental role in ensuring the safety and continuation of the work of human rights defenders in Bangladesh.

Thank you for your consideration of this urgent appeal. I look forward to your prompt action in support of human rights and justice.

Yours sincerely,

William Nicholas Gomes

Human Rights Defender & Freelance Journalist