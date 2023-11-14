Urgent Need for Accountability and Reform in Maternity Care : The Alarming Trend at LEKMA Hospital

In the past few days, a deeply disturbing pattern has emerged at LEKMA Hospital, where multiple newborns are experiencing difficulties with their limbs, particularly their right arms. This alarming situation raises serious questions about the quality of care provided to newborns and their mothers.

Parents of these infants, including my own family, have witnessed this concerning trend, which indicates a significant issue in the delivery and postnatal care at LEKMA Hospital. This development underscores the urgent need for improved training, accountability, and oversight within the hospital’s maternity care department.

It is with profound concern for the well-being of these innocent children that we call for immediate action. We urge the authorities to:

Thorough Investigation: A comprehensive, independent investigation into the root causes of these cases is imperative to understand the scope of the problem and prevent future incidents.

Accountability: It is crucial to hold those responsible for negligence or misconduct accountable, whether they are nurses, midwives, or other healthcare providers.

Training and Quality Assurance: A stringent review of maternity care procedures at LEKMA Hospital, including staff training and competence, is necessary to ensure the safety and well-being of both mothers and their newborns.

Support for Affected Families: Families affected by these incidents, like mine, require immediate medical attention and access to therapies for their infants, as well as emotional counseling to help them cope with this distressing situation.

National Policy: We appeal to the Ministry of Health to institute a national policy that sets childbirth care standards, mandates rigorous training and certification for maternity care professionals, and implements stringent quality assurance measures to prevent such incidents nationwide.

We must prioritize the health and future of these newborns and act swiftly to prevent further harm. LEKMA Hospital must address these concerns transparently and proactively to restore the trust of our community in their healthcare services.

SOURCE: GODSON AYOBAMI OLANIYI