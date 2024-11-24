Monday, November 25, 2024
    Ursula Owusu Accused of Claiming Credit for Church Drainage Project

    By: News Desk

    Date:

    Hon. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West and Minister of Communications and Digitalisation is facing criticism for allegedly taking credit for a drainage project funded and initiated by the Church of Pentecost, Mpoasei District.

    The church, which has long been involved in addressing flooding issues in the Dansoman-Yellow House area, began the construction of a drainage system to help mitigate the area’s severe flooding, especially during the rainy season.

    Residents have praised the church’s initiative, but some constituents have voiced anger after the MP used the project in her campaign, presenting it as a government-led effort.

    In an exclusive, Gilbert John Ayamba, the District Pastor of the Church of Pentecost, clarified that the project is entirely the church’s initiative.

    While he acknowledged that the church consulted the MP before starting the project, he made it clear that Hon. Owusu-Ekuful neither provided financial support nor had a significant role in its execution.

    Church’s Flood Relief Initiative

    Pastor Ayamba explained that the drainage project was driven by the ongoing flooding problems that have affected the Dansoman-Yellow House to Glefe area.

    The church congregation, motivated by the need to protect the community and its members, decided to fund the construction of the gutter, with a total cost of GHS 667,000.

    “We informed Hon. Ursula Owusu about the initiative, and she commended us, even suggesting a partnership. She facilitated the release of some equipment from the municipal assembly, but beyond that, this is entirely a church-funded project,” Pastor Ayamba said.

    Refuting Claims of Government Involvement

    Pastor Ayamba strongly rejected claims that the project is a government initiative or part of the MP’s development agenda. He reiterated that the church has not received any external financial support, and expressed disappointment over attempts to politicize the project.

    “This is a community effort by the church. No government funds have been allocated, and it’s disheartening to see anyone trying to take undue credit for our work,” Pastor Ayamba stated.

    The ongoing project is being funded by donations from church members. The pastor revealed that additional funds are still needed to complete the project and appealed to NGOs, individuals, and philanthropists for support.

    Call for Support

    Pastor Ayamba encouraged the public to contribute to the project to help prevent future flooding in the area. Interested donors can contact the church for more information or to provide financial assistance.

    As the controversy continues, community leaders and constituents are urging clarity on the distinction between government and private sector initiatives to preserve the integrity of development projects within the constituency.

    News Desk
    News Deskhttps://newsghana.com.gh/
    News Ghana is a premier news source that covers daily news of Ghana, Africa and the World over.

