Ursula Owusu-Ekuful others to speak at maiden Africa Technovate Awards

Minister for Communications and Digitilisation, Honourable Ursula Owusu-Ekuful will be the Special Guest of Honour at the maiden edition of the African Technovate Awards and Fair organised by AIDEC Consultancies Int. Ltd.

During the event slated for April 2, 2022, at the University of Professional Studies Accra, (UPSA), the Minister would deliver the keynote address on the crucial role of technology in driving business growth and success in Ghana and on the continent.

Under the theme, ‘Information Technology and the Way Forward for Africa under the Fourth Industrial Revolution’, the event will feature goodwill messages from the Secretary-General of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), Mr. Wamkele Mene, and the Country Director of GIZ. Ms. Regina Bauerochse Barbosa.

Other distinguished speakers from leading technology establishments that shall grace the occasion include Executive Director of e-Commerce Association of Ghana, Mr. Paul Asinor; President of the Accra Institute of Technology, Professor Clement Dzidonu, and founder of Ghana Dot Com Ltd, Professor Nii Narku Quaynor.

The awards ceremony will be co-chaired by Ing. Ken Ashigbey, the CEO of the Chamber of Telecoms, and Ms. Carol Anang, Country Director of Invest in Africa.

The awards ceremony, which will be preceded by an exhibition of technological products and services at the foyer of the auditorium, is to recognise and reward players in the space who have distinguished themselves as well as budding young innovative tech companies charting a path for Africa in a rapidly changing digital world, the organisers have said.

It also seeks to challenge and motivate technology companies to produce digital solutions to make Africa competitive, especially under the AfCFTA, and will serve as a platform to discuss strategies for further collaboration.

The hybrid event will see some 150 persons in attendance with live streaming coverage across Africa.

Other partners

Other partners who are extending technical support to the event include Total Energies, Institute of ICT Professionals Ghana (IIPGH), the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), and the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI).

Awards Category

Awards will be in three categories namely, Sector Awards (Silver Category), Regional Awards (Gold category), and the Africa Awards (Platinum Category).

The Sector Awards will recognise the Outstanding Edtech Institution of the Year, FinTech Company of the Year, eHealth/Medtech Company of the Year, Digital Agri-Business of the Year, and the Tech Insurance Company of the Year.

The Regional Awards include the Digital Innovation and Creativity Award, Digital Business Transformation Award, Tech Startup Company of the Year Award, Young Tech Startup Company of the Year Award, Blossoming Tech Company of the Year Award, Mature Tech Company of the Year Award, and the Ambitious Tech Company of the Year Award.

The Africa Awards category comprises of Outstanding Digital Entrepreneur of the Decade, Lifetime Achievers Award, Quality Standards Award, Digital Excellence Awards, and the Long-Standing Service Engagement Award.