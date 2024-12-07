Ursula Owusu-Ekuful Denies Allegations of Distributing Food Packs on Election Day

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West, has refuted claims that she was involved in distributing food packs to voters on election day.

In a statement released by her office, Owusu-Ekuful described the allegations as baseless and without merit, calling them an attempt to create division between her and her constituents.

She expressed that the rumors were aimed at undermining the trust and unity she has built with her constituents over the years. Owusu-Ekuful reaffirmed her dedication to serving the people of Ablekuma West and urged them not to be swayed by distractions or false information during the election process.

Read Her Statement Below

RE: IGNORE FALSE REPORT ON ALLEGED REJECTION OF FOOD IN ABLEKUMA WEST

My attention has been drawn to a reckless and unfounded publications alleging that food distributed by my team to our party agents on voting day was rejected by constituents of Ablekuma West. I wish to emphatically state that this report is not only a fabrication but also a deliberate attempt to mislead the public and tarnish my reputation.

For the avoidance of doubt, no such incident occurred. This baseless narrative is devoid of any factual merit and reflects a complete failure on the part of the platform to adhere to basic journalistic ethics of fact-checking and accuracy.

My commitment to the people of Ablekuma West is unwavering. Over the years, I have served this constituency with integrity and a deep respect for its people, prioritizing their welfare above all else. My team is focused on ensuring a smooth and peaceful electoral process, and any logistical support provided was well-received by all involved.

This report is a malicious attempt to sow discord and undermine the unity and trust I have worked tirelessly to build with my constituents. Such irresponsible journalism does a disservice not only to me but also to the people of Ghana, who deserve better from media platforms claiming to inform and educate the public.

To my constituents, I assure you that I remain committed to serving you with dedication and humility. Let us not be distracted by these unfounded distractions, and be guided by facts and mutual respect.

WINNING IS A MUST!!!!

Signed:

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful (MP ABLEKUMA WEST)