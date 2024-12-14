Ursula Owusu Ekuful Reflects on Defeat and Looks Ahead with Optimism

Communications Minister and Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West, Ursula Owusu Ekuful, has spoken out following her defeat in the 2024 parliamentary elections.

Owusu Ekuful, who was unseated by National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate Rev. Kweku Addo, garnered 26,575 votes, while Addo secured 31,866 votes to win the seat.

In a heartfelt social media post, Owusu Ekuful expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve and announced that she is embarking on a new chapter in her life. “Thank you Ablekuma West!! Sayonara….Thank you Lord for the opportunity to serve. Next chapter in my life unfolding so let’s see what He has in store for me. Looking into the future with confidence,” she wrote.

Sources indicate that after handing over her duties, the Communications Minister may retire from active politics to focus on her private businesses and legal practice. However, she is also expected to play a mentoring role for the next generation of leaders and continue contributing to society through her foundation. Despite her electoral defeat, Owusu Ekuful remains optimistic about the future and committed to making a positive impact.