Ursula Owusu-Ekuful Reflects on Next Chapter After Election Defeat

The outgoing Member of Parliament (MP) for Ablekuma West, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has shared her thoughts on the next phase of her life following her defeat in the 2024 parliamentary elections.

In a heartfelt post on Facebook on Saturday, December 14, the Minister for Communications and Digitalisation expressed her anticipation for what the future holds.

“Next chapter in my life unfolding, so let’s see what He (God) has in store for me,” she wrote, signaling her openness to new opportunities.

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful also took a moment to express gratitude for the chance to serve the country over the past eight years, acknowledging her constituents’ support. “Thank you, Lord, for the opportunity to serve,” she stated. She went on to thank the people of Ablekuma West, saying, “Thank you, Ablekuma West!! Sayonara,” and emphasized that she is looking “into the future with confidence.”

The post has sparked a wave of reactions from Facebook users. Many commended Ursula for her leadership, with one user commenting, “Great woman by all standards. God bless you abundantly. We love you.” Another expressed appreciation for her work, saying, “You have done your best. God bless you.” However, not all responses were entirely positive, as some pointed out her perceived arrogance. One comment encouraged her to “be humble in your next chapter,” while describing her as an arrogant person.

Ursula’s reflective post marks a moment of transition, as she moves on from her role as MP and looks forward to new endeavors.