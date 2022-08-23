US Adds 7 China-Related Entities to Economic Blacklist Over National Security Concerns

The United States has added seven China-related entities to its economic blacklist due to national security concerns, the US Department of Commerce said on Tuesday.

“The Department of Commerce is amending the Export Administration Regulations (EAR) by adding seven entities under seven entries to the Entity List. These entities have been determined by the US Government to be acting contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the United States and will be listed on the Entity List under the destination of the People’s Republic of China (China),” the Commerce Department said in a document scheduled to be published at the Federal Register on August 24.

The sanctions list includes China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) 9th Academy 771 Research Institute; CASC 9th Academy 772 Research Institute, China Academy of Space Technology 502 Research Institute, China Academy of Space Technology 513 Research Institute, China Electronics Technology Group Corporation 43 Research Institute, China Electronics Technology Group Corporation 58 Research Institute, and Zhuhai Orbita Control Systems.

They entities are accused of acquiring and attempting to acquire items of US-origin in support of China’s military modernization efforts.

With the final rule, the United States imposes a license requirement for all exports, reexports, or transfers subject to the EAR to which these seven entities are parties, the Commerce Department said in a separate press release. The US government has imposed restrictions on approximately 600 Chinese entities, more than 110 of which have been added to the entity list during the Biden administration, the release added.

“China’s military-civil fusion program requires BIS [Bureau of Industry and Security] to be vigilant and act forcefully when necessary to protect our sensitive technologies,” Under Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Security Alan Estevez said. US technologies should not be used for China’s military modernization, he added.

Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Export Administration Thea Rozman Kendler said the United States should exercise “constant vigilance” with respect to China, but expressed the hope the entity list would be a powerful tool to protect US national security.