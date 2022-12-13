US-Africa Leaders Summit to Begin in Washington

The United States-Africa Leaders Summit hosted by US President Joe Biden will kick off in Washington, DC on Tuesday.

The summit will seek to facilitate economic cooperation between its participants, help promote peace and stability in the region, develop health security, as well as strengthen the global response to climate change, according to the US Department of State.

The agenda of the first day provides for several high-level sessions including a forum of African and Diaspora young leaders, a meeting between US Trade Representative Katherine Tai with trade ministers from African Growth and Opportunity Act eligible countries, a discussion between US and African diplomats, senior defense and development officials, as well as a meeting between high-ranking health officials and experts.

Fifty African heads of state are expected to attend the summit, which is scheduled to last through Thursday.