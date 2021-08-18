US and Allies ‘Deeply Worried’ Over Rights of Afghan Women, Girls

US and allied countries, including the United Kingdom and European Union, in a joint statement expressed deep concern over the situation with women’s and girls’ rights in Afghanistan and urged the authorities to guarantee their protection, State Department said on Wednesday.

“We are deeply worried about Afghan women and girls, their rights to education, work and freedom of movement. We call on those in positions of power and authority across Afghanistan to guarantee their protection,” the statement said.

Besides the US, the statement was signed by Albania, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, European Union, Honduras, Guatemala, North Macedonia, New Zealand, Norway, Paraguay, Senegal, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

The signatories of the statement promise to closely monitor the future Afghan government actions to ensure the rights and freedoms of women and girls in Afghanistan which they acquired over the last twenty years.

On Tuesday, the Taliban (banned in Russia) spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said that the movement “pledges to provide women of the country with all the rights granted to them by the Sharia and the law,” adding that the Taliban “appreciates the role of women” in the society.

The Taliban completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul on Sunday, with President Ashraf Ghani stepping down and fleeing the country. The radical group declared an end to the 20-year war in Afghanistan.