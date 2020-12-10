The U.S. Ambassador to Ghana, Ms Stephanie S. Sullivan has applauded Ghana on its successful conduction of election 2020 and congratulated President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on his re-election.

A statement from the US Embassy in Accra, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the election was conducted in a free, fair, and peaceful manner, while protecting the wellbeing of Ghanaians during the COVID-19 global pandemic.

The United States, it said, expected that any electoral disputes be resolved through established legal channels, in keeping with Ghana’s hard-earned reputation as a shining example of democracy in the West African sub-region and across the world.

The statement gave an assurance that the U.S. government stood ready to continue its strong partnership with the government and people of Ghana to advance their shared prosperity.