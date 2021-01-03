dpa/GNA – Rescuers have suspended their search for a boat with about 20 occupants, which had gone missing in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of the US state of Florida.

The almost nine-metre-long motorboat had left on Monday from the island of Bimini in the Bahamas, and has not been seen since, the US Coast Guard said on Friday.

It was due to arrive days ago in the port of Lake Worth in Florida – but never appeared.

Rescuers reportedly searched a sea area of 44,000 square kilometres using ships and aircraft, but gave up for the time being after 84 hours.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of the missing people,” the Coast Guard said in a statement.