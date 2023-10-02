US based Ghanaian artiste Kwe premieres new single ALHAJI

Ghanaian artist Kwe, based in Harlem, New York, has dropped his latest single, “ALHAJI.” In this track, Kwe proudly showcases his Ghanaian heritage.

He explains that the inspiration for the song came from the recognition and respect he receives from his family when he visits Ghana.

Kwe, affectionately known as “Alhaji Kwe” back home in Accra, brings his unique twist to Amapiano with this release. He aims to blend contemporary sounds with traditional elements in his music, and “ALHAJI” marks his first venture into the Amapiano genre. Kwe intends to continue experimenting with his sound, bridging the gap between tradition and innovation.

With a new partnership with UnitedMasters, Kwe has exciting plans for the future, including more music releases before the end of the year. He has hinted at an upcoming music video for “ALHAJI.” The single is available on all major streaming platforms here https://linktr.ee/kwethada