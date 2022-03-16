US-based Ghanaian Donates Medical Equipment To Aduamoa Clinic

Madam Ama Frimpomaa, a US-based Ghanaian and a native of Kwahu Aduamoa, has given medical equipment worth US$10,000.00 to the maternity ward of Aduamoa Clinic to improve health service delivery for pregnant women.

The items presented to the clinic included diapers for both adults and children, surgical gloves, sanitizers, bed sheets, disinfectants, liquid soaps, plasters, wipes, pillowcase, night gowns and welcome dresses for newly born babies.

Presenting the items to the facility, Madam Frimpomaa said the gesture was to ensure patience receive the best of health care.

She said the health needs of inhabitants especially pregnant and lactating mothers had been her utmost priority and promised to link up with other natives of Aduamoa and Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) to support the facility.

She promised to help improve the living standard of pregnant women in the community, and that she was ready to offer more support to the community.

According to her, more medical items have been shipped into the country and would soon be delivered to the facility.

The same presentation had been made to the Nkwatia Bless the Children Orphanage.

Mr Muntala Mohammed Abelena, Kwahu East Director of Health Services applauded the philanthropist and family for the gesture and promised to put the items into rightful purpose.

He, therefore, entreated the people especially pregnant and lactating mothers continue to visit the facility for healthcare delivery.