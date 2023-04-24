US-based Ghanaian Joseph Madjinor supports Ada gospel artiste

Mr Joseph Madjinor, a Ghanaian living in the United States, has donated GHC10,000.00 to help an upcoming gospel artist, Mrs Christian Buenorkie Akwasi of Ada in the Greater Accra Region to improve her songs.

The financial assistance pays for the digital Canon 60D camera and accessories.

Mr Madjinor, a native of Ada, is a follower of Mrs Akwasi, widely known as Lady Chris, who rediscovered Dangbe songs widely played in her ministry on social media.

He then contacted Lady Chris’ management and pledged to back her up, which he did as soon as he returned to Ghana.

Mr Emmanuel Korblah Akwasi, Manager of Lady Chris, commended Mr Madjinor for the assistance and prompt intervention as the family and management had prayed to God for financial support for the ministry.

He noted that it was also unexpected from someone they had never met, and thanked God for answering their prayers.

Lady Chris was named Gospel Artist of the Year in 2020 and Best Female Vocalist for the same year at the Ghana Music and Film Awards.

In 2017, she won the Gospel Song of the Year and Best Video of the Year, and in 2021, she won the Gospel Artist of the Year in the Emerging Ghana Music Awards.