US Based Gospel Artiste Rita Adomolga Set To Release New Single

Rita Adomolga, the anointed Ghanaian gospel artist based in the US, has announced the release of her new music single, set to drop on May 15, 2023.

The new single, Wasesa Me, is a mid tempo track that is set to bless the Gospel Fraternity and the world at Large. It is a single that Reiterates the fact that God has Changed the destiny of whoever gets to hear the song. Wasesa Me showcases Rita’s unique vocal range and musical prowess. Wasesa me is a Twi phrase that means ‘He has changed me’. The single is produced by renowned record producer Nacee.

“I am excited to share this new music with the world,” said Rita Adomolga. “The world needs the assurance that it’s only the Lord that can change their situations hence the need to build up their faith in order to access the Change. I hope that this music will uplift people’s spirits and bring them closer to their faith.”

Rita Adomolga, who started singing at a young age, has established herself as one of the most respected gospel artists in the diaspora. She has won several awards for her exceptional music, including the Gospel Artist of the Year 2023 at Bolga Online Frafra Music Awards. She has performed at numerous events, and her music has touched the hearts of countless people.

It will excite one to know that Wasesa Me has the language Frafra featured in it carving a unique feel of Diversity

The release of Wasesa Me is expected to be a game-changer for Rita Adomolga, as the single is anticipated to receive high acclaim worldwide.

Kindly Follow RITA ADOMOLGA on All Online Platforms As We Anticipate This Amazing Single