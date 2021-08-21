US based philanthropist urges Government to channel sports through education

Mr Eddie Quarcoo, an American-based Ghanaian Youth Soccer Coach has urged Government to channel sports through education and to step up the promotion of sports to encourage school attendance.

“Athletes should be picked from schools rather than the streets because if all first division, junior and national players are drafted from the secondary schools and universities, most of the athletes will be encouraged to stick to their books and become better school graduates rather than relying on just sports,” he said.

Mr Quarcoo made the remarks when he in collaboration with Mr Jesse Tracey, President of Chatham United, a USA Soccer Club, donated sets of soccer jerseys to the Maranatha Football Club (FC) in La, Accra as part of giving back to society.

He said he had been donating sets of jerseys to the less privileged in society anytime he visited the country because of the lack of resources and equipment, and assistance to the youth in sports in the country, adding that had been in their shoes in the 1980’s where he played football barefooted and with no support.

He explained that he was inspired while assisting the late Mr Emmanuel Anue Kofie, former Asante Kotoko and Black Stars goalkeeper in his donation of trophies and jerseys to Mr E.T. Mensah, the then Youth and Sports Minister whenever he travelled back to the country.

Mr Quarcoo advised the youth to take their education seriously since they could not rely on soccer to be successful because when the unexpected including; injuries occurred, they would have no future and nothing to rely on.

Mr Richard Kwami Sefe, Member of Parliament for the Anlo Constituency, Volta Region who received the items on behalf of the Maranatha FC expressed his gratitude to the philanthropist for his kind gesture and assured it would be used for its intended purpose.

He said he had been making donations to promote sports and promised to continue with the gesture.

Mr Joshua Akpoto, Coach of Maranatha FC commended Mr Quarcoo for his benevolence and assured that the items would be put to good use.

He said the Club had been in existence for 25 years and had children and teens between the ages of 10 to 17 years and could boast of second and third division junior teams, however it lacked uniformed jerseys for its players.

Mr Akpoto called on other philanthropic organisations and individuals to support the club with items including; jerseys, football boots and footballs.