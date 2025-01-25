US Capitol Rioter Rejects Trump’s Pardon, Citing Accountability and Rule of Law

Pamela Hemphill, a convicted participant in the January 6, 2021 US Capitol riot, has refused a pardon from former President Donald Trump, emphasizing the importance of accountability and respect for the rule of law.

Hemphill, who pleaded guilty and served a 60-day prison sentence for her involvement in the violent attack, told the BBC, “We were wrong that day.”

Known as the “Maga granny” on social media, Hemphill criticized Trump’s decision to pardon or commute sentences for rioters, stating that accepting a pardon would be disrespectful to the Capitol police officers, the rule of law, and the nation itself. She added, “I pleaded guilty because I was guilty, and accepting a pardon also would serve to contribute to their gaslighting and false narrative.”

Hemphill further accused Trump of attempting to “rewrite history,” stressing that the actions of rioters on January 6 were unlawful. “We were wrong that day, we broke the law – there should be no pardons,” she asserted in an interview with the BBC World Service’s Newsday program.

Trump, shortly after taking office, issued pardons to nearly 1,600 individuals involved in the Capitol riot, defending his decision by arguing that those individuals had “served years in prison, and they’ve served them viciously.” He described their imprisonment as “disgusting,” “inhumane,” and “horrible.”

However, Trump’s decision has faced backlash, even from some members of his own party. Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina voiced his disapproval, warning that the pardons could lead to “legitimate safety issues on Capitol Hill.” Senator James Lankford of Oklahoma echoed these concerns, stating, “If you attack a police officer, that’s a very serious issue and they should pay a price for that.”

It is not unprecedented for individuals to decline a presidential pardon. The US Constitution grants individuals the right to reject pardons, a stance that has been upheld by the Supreme Court.

Among the individuals pardoned was Jacob Chansley, known as the “QAnon Shaman,” who had been sentenced to 41 months but was released in 2023 after serving 27 months. Chansley shared his reaction to the pardon, telling the BBC, “I walked outside, and I screamed ‘freedom’ at the top of my lungs and then gave a good Native American war cry.”