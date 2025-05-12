US-China Tariff Truce Resets Global Investor Sentiment, Says deVere CEO

A temporary easing of trade tensions between the U.S. and China has injected optimism into global markets, with analysts anticipating a repricing of risk across equities, commodities, and cryptocurrencies.

The agreement, reached in Geneva, will reduce U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports from 145% to 30%, while China cuts duties on American goods from 125% to 10% for 90 days.

Nigel Green, CEO of deVere Group, described the truce as a catalyst for renewed trade flows and softer inflation. “Markets are racing ahead of previous assumptions,” he said, noting early rallies in Asian indices like the Nikkei and Hang Seng, followed by gains in European and U.S. futures. Sectors hit hardest by tariffs, autos, semiconductors, and industrials are poised to benefit most.

The shift coincides with a separate U.S.-UK trade deal that lowered British tariffs on American goods to 1.8%, signaling a broader recalibration of trade policy. Risk assets surged globally, with Bitcoin reclaiming $100,000 and Ether jumping 14% as investors pivoted from defensive positions.

While the truce offers relief, Green cautioned that unresolved disputes over tech access and subsidies could reignite tensions. “The 90-day window is tight,” he said, urging investors to monitor upcoming negotiations. Still, the reprieve may ease inflation pressures, potentially slowing central bank rate hikes and supporting equities.

“The momentum is real but fragile,” Green concluded. “For disciplined investors, this could mark the start of a sustained rebound if trade winds stay favorable.”