US-China Trade in January-July 2021 Grew 40 Percent to $404.57 Billion

In the first seven months of 2021, trade between the United States and China increased by 40 percent compared to the same period last year and amounted to $404.57 billion, China’s General Administration of Customs said.

Exports from China to the United States in the first seven months of this year rose 36.9 percent to $302.446 billion, while the United States imported $102.125 billion worth of goods into China, up 50.4 percent than in the same period last year.

Separately, in July, US-China trade amounted to $63.756 billion; exports from China to the United States reached $49.592 billion, and China’s imports from the United States reached $14.164 billion.

Trade between the United States and China, despite the protracted trade war and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, in 2020 grew by 8.3 percent to $586 billion.