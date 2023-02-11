US Coast Guard assesses effectiveness of Ghana’s implementation of IPS

As part of the International Port Security (IPS) Programme, a delegation from the United State Coast Guard has paid a working visit to the Tema Port to assess the effectiveness of Ghana’s implementation.

The IPS is a programme through which the US Coast Guard assists nations to enhance their implementation of the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code.

The delegation from the US Coast Guard was accompanied by the Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA), the agency responsible for enforcing international maritime conventions and national rules and regulations bordering the Maritime Industry in Ghana.

During the visit, they met with the Director General and top management of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) and discussed best practices for the development of mutual interests in maritime trade.

Mr Michael Luguje, GPHA Director General, said the Port has taken the ISPS reports very seriously and was working with the GMA on it.

Mr Luguje said the GMA had been sending them feedback, adding that his outfit took such concerns seriously and took all necessary measures to address them.

Mr Dean Horton, an International Security Specialist with the IPS programme, shared his impression of the security processes at the Tema Port saying one of the things he would take away with him was the use of body cameras on the security personnel.

Mr Horton said, “Frankly, I do not think I have seen that before and so that will be something I take away from here and share that with other ports. So that they can use that to improve their security.”

The delegation was briefed on the various processes undertaken to enhance security at the operational areas of the Tema port, these include 24-hour CCTV surveillance, cargo inspection and scanning procedures, access control, and coordinated initiatives between GPHA and its allied security agencies.