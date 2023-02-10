US Coast Guard Visits Port Of Tema On ISPS Duties

The United States Coast Guard has paid a working visit to the Port of Tema to assess the effectiveness of Ghana’s implementation of the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code and discuss best practices for the development of mutual interests in the maritime trade.

This forms part of the International Port Security (IPS) Program through which the US Coast Guard assists nations enhance their implementation of the ISPS code.

The team from the US Coast Guard was accompanied by the Ghana Maritime Authority, the agency responsible for enforcing international maritime conventions and national rules and regulations bordering the Maritime Industry.

The delegation paid a visit to the Director General and top management of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority where the two parties expressed their shared interests.

“I think as a port, we have taken the ISPS reports very seriously, working with the Ghana Maritime Authority. Most of the time, after your visits, they send us feedback and then point out the areas that needed to be addressed. We took them quite seriously and also took all necessary measures to address them,” the Director General told the delegation.

Within the operational areas of the Tema port, the team were briefed on the various processes undertaken to enhance security such as 24hr CCTV surveillance, cargo inspection and scanning procedures, access control, and coordinated initiatives between GPHA and its allied security agencies.

International Security Specialist with the IPS program, Dean Horton shared his impression on security processes at the Port of Tema.

“For instance, one of the things I will take away is the use of body cameras on the security personnel. Frankly, I do not think I have seen that before and so that will be something I take away from here and share that with other ports. So that maybe they can use that to improve their security.”