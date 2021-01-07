dpa/GNA – US lawmakers have certified President-elect Joe Biden’s election win, defying a violent pro-Trump mob that attacked the Capitol in a bid to prevent a transfer of power.

The formal confirmation of Biden’s victory came after the count in Congress of Electoral College votes passed the 270 mark.

The joint session of Congress had been abruptly halted hours earlier after the rioters breached both chambers of the Capitol Building, forcing lawmakers to flee and hunker down until the siege ended.

After the House and Senate reconvened, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell condemned the ransacking of the Capitol as a “failed insurrection.

”

“They tried to disrupt our democracy. They failed. They failed. They failed to attempt to obstruct the Congress,” the top Senate Republican said.

The certification process was also met by lengthy delays thanks to a handful of Republicans who put forward objections to the counting of votes in states won by Biden. The challenges were rejected.