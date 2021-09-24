US Court Had Issued Arrest Warrant for Novatek CFO Gyetvay

US District Court for the Middle District of Florida issued an arrest warrant for Russia’s energy company Novatek Chief Financial Officer Mark Gyetvay, a court document revealed on Friday.

“You are commanded to arrest and bring before a United States magistrate judge with unnecessary delay Mark Antony Gyetvay who is accused of an offense or violation based on the following document filed with the court: indictment,” the Arrest Warrant read, addressing “any authorized law enforcement officer.”

On Thursday, the US authorities arrested Gyetvay on tax evasion charges related to a sum of $93 million purportedly stored offshore. The Justice Department said from 2005 to 2016, Gyetvay allegedly engaged in a scheme to defraud the United States by concealing his ownership and control over substantial offshore assets and by failing to file and pay taxes on millions of dollars of income.

