US Court Suspends Father’s Conservatorship Over Britney Spears

A court in the United States has decided to suspend the conservatorship of Britney Spears’ father over the iconic singer and to find a temporary replacement for him, the NBC broadcaster reported.

In mid-August, Jaime Spears agreed to step down as his daughter’s conservator.

Britney Spears, who was one of the most famous world singers at the beginning of the 21st century, faced mental issues as well as drug and alcohol addictions following a divorce in the late 2000s. In 2008, she was placed under temporary conservatorship, which later turned termless.