Seven individuals have been statutorily debarred after being convicted of violating or conspiring to violate US arms control laws, the State Department said on Friday.

“On June 4, 2021, the US Department of State published a Federal Register notice of seven persons statutorily debarred for having been convicted of violating, or conspiring to violate, the Arms Export Control Act,” the department said in a statement. “This action, pursuant to section 127.7(b) of the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR)… highlights the Department’s responsibility to protect the integrity of US defense trade.”

The debarred individuals include: Ronald Adjei Danso; Julian Alonso Higuera; Qingshan Li; Si Mong Park; Maritza Rubio; Wei Sun; and Randy Lew Williams, according to the notice.

The debarment prohibits the aforementioned individuals from engaging, either directly or indirectly, in activities regulated by the ITAR, the State Department said. The restriction lasts three years, after which they can apply for reinstatement, according to the release.