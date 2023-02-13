US delegation, Ghanaian climate innovation entrepreneurs explore possible collaboration and investment

A Partnership Opportunity Delegation (POD) from the United States of America has interacted with Ghanaian climate innovation entrepreneurs to explore possible collaboration and investment.

The meeting offered the U.S. delegation drawn from diverse fields to learn about the Ghanaian entrepreneurs that are focused on developing and upscaling climate solutions, including electric mobility, emission reduction technology, solar energy, and green housing technology.

Ms. Dorothy McAuliffe, U.S. Special Representative for Global Partnerships, briefing journalists at the end of a pitch session held at Impact Hub in Accra, said the session was fruitful and there were exciting prospects and opportunities.

“The entrepreneurs are thinking big and have great climate and technology ideas that can be scaled to protect nature, advance technology in Ghana and sub-Saharan Africa. We have learnt a lot, and we have identified opportunities,” she said.

Ms. McAuliffe said the two countries had enjoyed fruitful friendship over the years and the event reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to increasing creative collaboration with African nations in advancement of the shared global priorities, challenges, and opportunities.

The U.S. delegates, she said, included representatives from ventures and startups, educational institutions, startup ecosystem developers, climate and sustainable technology investors, Ghanaian diaspora, NGOs, and international organizations.

Ms. McAuliffe stated that the Connecting Climate Entrepreneurs (CCE) initiative, had cultivated new engagement between the vibrant technology and innovation corridors of the United States and Ghana through public-private partnerships and supports the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit’s goals of fostering new economic development and responding to the climate crisis.

Mrs Valerie Larbi, the Chief Executive Officer of Mana Mobility, said the company had a mission to cut emission and help reduce the dependency on fossil fuels by developing affordable, and reliable, electric vehicles (EV) to cart goods.

She explained that EVs were designed to interface seamlessly with one’s phone via the Mana Application.

“We are enabling a community of drivers and riders to plug into our ecosystem of e-mobility services – from charging, to repair, to insurance, to income generating opportunities,” she said.

“At MANA, we’re a team of innovators, creators and change-makers committed to reducing bad gasses, creating jobs, and making transport accessible to all”.

Mr Abdallah Smith, Sales Associate of Ecoligo, a clean energy company also shared how the company that focused on generating solar energy to reduce the harmful gasses had expanded its service.

He said the company’s transformative approach had shown that investing in renewable energy could generate a return, while contributing to climate solutions.

Ms Augustina Bruwah Busiah, Chief Executive Officer of Ohemaa Green Housing, also shared with the delegation how her firm had found sustainable solutions to Ghana’s housing deficit challenge using plastic waste and other components to build affordable housing.

The session offered the US delegation the opportunity to ask questions and further discussion on partnerships.