US dollar spikes up as Treasury yields rise on QE tapering hopes

The US dollar appreciated against its major rivals during the European session on Tuesday amid rising treasury yields, as investors bet on the possibility of the Fed reducing the size of its asset purchase program soon and start raising interest rate next year.

Market participants expect the Fed to make an announcement on tapering in November following hawkish comments from the central bank’s officials.

Inflation in the US is elevated and could persist in the coming months before dropping back towards the Fed’s long-run 2 per cent goal, Chairman Jerome Powell said in prepared remarks before the Senate Banking Committe.

Powell will appear along with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen at an oversight hearing on the government’s massive support programs passed to deal with the COVID pandemic.

Fed Governor Lael Brainard said that the labor market would meet her criteria for tapering immediately, whereas New York Fed President John Williams indicated that slowing down the bond buying program may be required soon.

US treasury yields rose, with the benchmark 10-year yield touching 1.52 per cent.

The greenback climbed to a 5-day high of 1.3620 versus the pound and near a 6-week high of 1.1672 against the euro, off its prior lows of 1.3717 and 1.1703, respectively. The greenback is seen finding resistance around 1.35 versus the pound and 1.15 against the euro.

The greenback rebounded from its previous lows of 0.9249 against the franc and 110.94 against the yen and appreciated to an 8-day high of 0.9295 and near a 3-month high of 111.42, respectively.

The greenback may possibly challenge resistance around 0.94 against the franc and 113.5 against the yen.