US Embassy in Ghana Congratulates the Country on Successful 2024 Elections

The United States Embassy in Ghana has extended its congratulations to the country for successfully conducting its General Elections to elect a new President and Members of Parliament.

In a statement posted across the Embassy’s official social media platforms, the United States expressed admiration for the peaceful and orderly manner in which the elections were held and emphasized that the results reflect the will of the Ghanaian people.

“The United States congratulates all Ghanaians on a successful election that reflects the will of the people,” the message read, reaffirming the US commitment to strengthening its partnership with Ghana under the leadership of President-elect John Dramani Mahama. The Embassy also commended the candidates for ensuring a peaceful electoral process.

“We look forward to continuing our strong partnership under John Dramani Mahama,” the statement continued. “We also commend all the candidates who participated in this election cycle for their commitment to peaceful elections and the transfer of power, as eloquently expressed in Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s concession speech.”

The Embassy’s message also highlighted its continued support for the democratic values shared between the United States and Ghana, emphasizing the belief in the power of the people and the importance of democracy. “We stand with the people of Ghana and their belief in the power of the people, affirming that #DemocracyDelivers,” the message concluded.

Though the Electoral Commission of Ghana has yet to officially announce the results, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the presidential candidate for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), had already conceded defeat and congratulated John Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for their decisive victory.