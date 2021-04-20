The Ambassador of the United States of America to Ghana H.E Stephanie S. Sullivan on Friday 16th April, 2021 paid a working visit to the Director General of the National Disaster management Organization of Ghana (Nadmo) Hon. Eric Nana Agyemang-Prempeh at the Headquarters of NADMO Accra.

The Ambassador H.E Stephanie S. Sullivan was accompanied by LTC Mark Mcevers NDNG State Partnership Program Director Ghana-Togo-Benin, Maj. Jarrod R. Simek Regional Bilateral Affairs Officer. Ghana-Togo-Benin and Kevin Brown Supervisory Program Officer.

The US delegation was received by the Director General of Nadmo Hon Eric Nana Agyeman-Prempeh, Madam Charlotte Nana Norman Director, Climate Change Adaptation DRR and Mr. Nana Asafo-Adjei Director, International Relations and Protocol.

The two parties discussed key issues bothering on Disaster preparation, communication, prevention and response, Hon. Agyemang-Prempeh used the opportunity to outline the commitment of the Ghana Government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to fighting disaster particularly earthquake, flood and fire outbreaks in the country.

Mr. Agyemang-Prempeh presented the outcome of the stakeholders’ consultative conference organised by the Ministry of Interior and NADMO to the Ambassador and appeal for support from the American Government to help in implementing the key actions plans of the framework.

The Ambassador pledged to work closely with Nadmo which is the lead Cordinating agency in disaster management in Ghana to help in in finding solutions to disaster problems of the country; she also admonished NADMO Ghana to work closely with the neighbouring counties on issues relating to disaster.