US First Lady Hails HM the King’s ‘Leadership’ to Empower Women and Youth

United States First Lady Jill Biden has commended the leadership of HM King Mohammed VI to empower women and youth.

“Under His Majesty King Mohammed the Sixth’s leadership, Morocco is encouraging reforms to empower women and youth, reflecting our shared priorities”, said Mrs Biden in a statement issued Sunday by the White House.

The United States is grateful for its “longstanding partnership and friendship with Morocco”, she pointed out.

The US First Lady recalled that she was “graciously” received at her arrival Saturday in Marrakech by HRH Princess Lalla Hasnaa.

“And as we were getting to know each other, she told me about her work to educate children and young people about the importance of protecting our climate”, said Mrs Biden, adding that she was “inspired by her passion”.

“I’m excited to take her story back to the United States, to look for more opportunities to learn from each other”, she added.

The US First Lady, accompanied by her daughter Ashley Biden and her sister Bobby Jacobs, arrived in Marrakech on Saturday afternoon for a visit to Morocco.

Her visit to the Kingdom is part of a tour in the Middle East, North Africa and Europe with the aim of promoting the conditions of women and youth around the world, particularly in terms of education, health and empowerment.

The visit of the US First Lady to Morocco is the second following that of 2014, when Mrs. Biden accompanied president Joe Biden, then vice president of the Obama administration, during his participation in the 5th edition of the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) held in November in Marrakech.

Morocco has always been a prime destination for US First Ladies.

This enthusiasm for the Kingdom, a land of welcome and hospitality, demonstrates the standing Morocco enjoys among senior American officials, and underscores the solidity of the long-standing strategic partnership between Morocco and the United States under the leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI.