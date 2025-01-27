U.S Freezes Nearly All Foreign Assistance Following Executive Order

The US State Department has suspended nearly all foreign assistance worldwide, a move that threatens billions of dollars in funding for crucial programs across the globe.

This decision follows an executive order by President Donald Trump issued earlier this week, which places a 90-day hold on foreign aid to review its alignment with American foreign policy objectives.

The sweeping freeze affects a wide range of foreign assistance, including global health initiatives, development aid, military support, and clean water distribution efforts. According to a cable sent by Secretary of State Marco Rubio to US diplomatic posts, existing foreign assistance programs are now halted, and no new aid will be granted unless specifically exempted. Notably, emergency food assistance and foreign military financing for Israel and Egypt are the only exceptions outlined in the order.

The decision comes as part of Trump’s broader strategy to reassess the efficiency of US foreign aid programs. Rubio, in a public statement, emphasized that every dollar spent must serve three key goals: enhancing American security, strength, and prosperity. As such, the US government plans to conduct a review over the next month to determine whether existing programs should be modified or terminated based on their alignment with these priorities.

Humanitarian officials and organizations have expressed significant concern about the implications of the freeze. As the world’s largest humanitarian donor, the US plays a critical role in providing life-saving assistance. The pause has disrupted programs that address urgent global needs such as healthcare, education, and poverty alleviation. The organization InterAction, which represents international NGOs, warned that the freeze would create dangerous gaps that could be filled by adversaries like China, potentially undermining American influence in key regions.

Specific programs like the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) and the President’s Malaria Initiative (PMI), which have long enjoyed bipartisan support, are among the most affected. Both programs rely on continuous funding to deliver essential medicines and treatments to millions of people worldwide. The International AIDS Society cautioned that halting PEPFAR funding could jeopardize the lives of over 20 million people who depend on antiretroviral medications for HIV treatment, with the potential to spark a resurgence of the disease.

In response, Democratic lawmakers, including Reps. Gregory Meeks and Lois Frankel, have urged the State Department to reconsider the freeze, stressing the vital importance of these programs to global health and security. They pointed out that Congress had already appropriated funding for these initiatives, and they are constitutionally obligated to ensure that these funds are used as intended.

The freeze has ignited a broad debate about the future of US foreign aid, with critics arguing that the suspension of such programs could have devastating consequences for global health and stability. Supporters of the executive order, however, maintain that the move is necessary to ensure that US foreign assistance aligns more closely with national interests.