US Halts Student Visa Interviews Ahead of Stricter Social Media Screening

The United States has suspended new student and exchange visitor visa interviews globally, effective immediately, to implement expanded social media vetting protocols.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio directed embassies in a Tuesday cable to freeze additional appointment scheduling for F (student), M (vocational), and J (exchange visitor) visas until updated guidelines are issued.

Pre-scheduled interviews will proceed, but applicants face uncertainty over how their online activity may influence visa decisions.

The pause aligns with the Trump administration’s broader efforts to tighten immigration controls, citing unsubstantiated claims linking foreign students to rising antisemitism on U.S. campuses. Rubio stated the halt prepares for “enhanced vetting,” though no evidence was provided connecting visa policies to campus incidents. Critics, including international education advocates, warn the delay could disrupt fall enrollment and undermine the U.S.’s reputation as a leading academic destination. Politico first reported the directive, which leaves embassies in a holding pattern amid mounting concerns over transparency and processing delays.

The move underscores escalating tensions between national security priorities and the economic benefits of hosting international students, who contribute $41 billion annually to the U.S. economy. Universities and applicants now await clarity on the social media criteria, with fears of arbitrary rejections prolonging pandemic-era backlogs. Analysts note the policy risks alienating global talent, particularly in STEM fields reliant on foreign enrollment.

This suspension follows earlier Trump-era measures, including 2020 restrictions on Chinese graduate students and proposed limits on optional practical training (OPT) programs. While the administration frames stricter vetting as necessary for security, opponents argue it conflates legitimate concerns with overly broad enforcement. The outcome may reshape academic mobility trends, with competitors like Canada and Australia poised to attract displaced students.