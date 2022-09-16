US Has Not Made Any Decisions on Issuing Central Bank Digital Currency

The United States has not made any decisions to establish a central bank digital currency (CBDC), Director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy Alondra Nelson told reporters.

“Our colleagues at the Federal Reserve have also been doing experimentation and research on whether to proceed to pursue a CBDC as outlined in their January 2022 discussion paper,” Nelson said. “While no decisions have been made to issue a CBDC, our report will help policymakers understand the technical design choices of a CBDC system and how those choices can best align with the values of the Biden-Harris administration.”

The Biden administration released a series of reports recommending the strengthening of US regulations in preparation for a potential Federal Reserve digital currency should one be deemed to be in the US national interest.