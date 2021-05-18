The US government on Monday piled more sanctions on Myanmar, designating 16 individuals and one entity connected to the country’s military regime.

“Thirteen of the individuals sanctioned today are key members of Burma’s military regime, which is violently repressing the pro-democracy movement in the country and is responsible for the ongoing violent and lethal attacks against the people of Burma, including the killing of children,” the The Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said.

The others three are adult children of previously designated senior Burmese military officials, while the entity is the State Administration Council (SAC), “the body created by the military to support its unlawful overthrow of the democratically elected civilian government.”

All property and interests in property of the individuals and of any entities that are owned by them that are in the US or in the possession or control of US persons are blocked and must be reported to OFAC.

The OFAC said that Britain and Canada “also sanctioned persons and/or entities” in relation to the coup in concurrent actions.

Washington has imposed a raft on sanctions and other restrictive measures since the February 1 coup by Myanmar’s military, which led to the ouster and detainment of members of the democratically elected government.

According to estimates by the prisoners’ aid organization AAPP, at least 790 people have been killed since the coup. More than 5,000 have been imprisoned.