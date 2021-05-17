sanctions
The United States imposed terror-related sanctions on three individuals and one entity located in Turkey, Syria and Iraq, the Department of Treasury said on Monday.

The sanctions were imposed against Ibrahim Al-Fay from Turkey, Idris Al-Fay from Iraq, Alaa Khanfurah from Syria, and Al-Fay Company located in Turkey over their alleged involvement in facilitating funds for the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia).

