US Intends to Begin New Trade Talks With China

The United States intends to start a new trade negotiation with China, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing the administration of President Joe Biden.

On January 15 of last year, Washington and Beijing signed the first part of a trade deal under which the US retained 25% duties on Chinese goods, worth around $250 billion a year, and a 7.5% tariff on goods worth $120 billion. China, for its part, was obliged to purchase approximately $75 billion worth of American-made goods, $50 billion worth of energy, $40 billion worth of agricultural products, and up to $40 billion in services over the next two years.

Washington intends to restart trade negotiations with Beijing from scratch inasmuch as the Biden Administration doubts that China would consider serious talks on the second phase of the deal initiated by Trump, according to the newspaper.

At the same time, the US wants to maintain current duties on imports from China so that it would fulfill the provisions of the current deal, the newspaper said, adding that Washington is considering imposing additional duties to pressure Beijing to comply with the first part of the agreement.

As of now, China is 40% behind the 2020 procurement target, and 30% behind the 2021 target, the newspaper said, citing the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai will reportedly provide more details on US-China trade later on Monday.