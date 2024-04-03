US Issued Around 446,000 F-1 Student Visas In 2023

Source: Raveena Desai

According to the US Department of State’s Monthly Data, students from Ghana had the third-largest increase in F-1 student visas issued between fiscal years 2022-2023 among countries with 1,000+ F-1 student visas. In our article, ApplyBoard analyzes the data on US student visa approvals, highlighting the recent growth of countries like Ghana.

In 2023, the US issued around 446,000 F-1 student visas, an 8.5% increase from 2022’s 411,000 visas issued. This was the highest number of student visas issued in a single year since 2016. An F-1 student visa is for students looking to study at a college or university or to study English at an English language institute in the US.

Key insights:

In 2023, Ghana was the third fastest-growing* student population for F-1 US student visas issued. (*among countries with 1,000+ F-1 student visas issued).

Ghana had an increase of 52% from 2022 to 2023, with over 5,000 F-1 study permits issued last year, making it the third fastest-growing student population for F-1 visas.

The total number of Ghana students in the US grew by 195% compared to 2021.

In 2023, Ghana was the second fastest-growing non-OPT student population in the US, with a total of 5,514 study permits issued (including F, M, and J student visas).

The US hosted a total of 34% more Ghanaian students in 2022/23 than the year before.

In 2023, there was steady growth in the US from African student populations from Kenya, Ghana, Nigeria, Egypt, Ethiopia, and Uganda.

In 2023, Kenya was the fastest-growing African student population for F-1 visas.

The number of student visas issued to Uganda grew by nearly 30% in 2023, with Uganda receiving over 1,000 student visas issued for the first time.

While student visas issued to Nigerian students dropped slightly year over year, Nigeria remains the US’s largest African student market. Nigerian students received just under 7,500 student visas in 2023.