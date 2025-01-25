US Judge Blocks Trump’s Birthright Citizenship Order

A federal judge in Seattle has temporarily blocked President Donald Trump’s executive order to end birthright citizenship, calling the policy “blatantly unconstitutional.”

Judge John Coughenour, who was appointed by President Ronald Reagan, issued the ruling on Thursday, halting the policy’s implementation for 14 days and allowing further legal arguments to unfold.

The order had been challenged by Washington Attorney General Nick Brown and attorneys general from three other Democratic-led states. They argue that the executive order violates the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which grants automatic citizenship to children born on American soil. The lawsuit warned of the harm the policy would cause, particularly to children born to undocumented parents, who could face long-term legal and financial consequences.

“This is a case where the question is as clear as it gets,” Judge Coughenour remarked during the proceedings, expressing disbelief that legal professionals had supported the order. He questioned how such a decision could have been made without more thorough legal consideration.

Lane Polozola, an attorney representing the state of Washington, argued that the policy would create uncertainty over the citizenship status of children born in the U.S., potentially denying them access to federal benefits. He emphasized that this uncertainty would place a burden on state programs as well, complicating matters for both the children and the authorities tasked with managing them.

In response, the Trump administration’s Justice Department argued that the president had the authority to issue the executive order, pointing to the language in the 14th Amendment, which says citizenship is granted to those “subject to the jurisdiction thereof.” The administration contends that this allows the exclusion of children born to undocumented immigrants and those without permanent legal status.

The ruling has sparked tensions between the executive branch and the judiciary, with President Trump expressing his intention to challenge the decision. Other lawsuits against the policy have already been filed by immigrant rights groups, civil rights organizations, and individual plaintiffs in various states.

This legal battle highlights the deep division over immigration policy and the scope of presidential powers. The case also illustrates the growing tension between federal courts and the Trump administration’s approach to constitutional interpretation. The outcome could have far-reaching implications, not only for birthright citizenship but also for future executive orders on immigration and civil rights.

As more lawsuits are filed, the legal struggle is far from over. A hearing on the policy is set for February 5 in Maryland, while another is scheduled for February 10 in New Hampshire. For now, the ruling has temporarily halted the policy, leaving the future of birthright citizenship in the U.S. uncertain.