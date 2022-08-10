US Kills 4 Al-Shabab Terrorists in Somalia – Africa Command

The US military conducted three airstrikes in Somalia killing four members of the al-Shabab terror group, the US Africa Command (AFRICOM) said on Wednesday.

“The command’s initial assessment is that the strikes killed four al-Shabab terrorists and that no civilians were injured or killed. US forces are authorized to conduct strikes in defense of designated partner forces,” AFRICOM said in a statement.

The airstrikes were launched on August 9 in coordination Somalia’s federal government and targeted the terrorists in the vicinity of Beledweyne, the statement said.

Somalia collapsed as a unified nation in 1991 with the downfall of the Siad Barre’s dictatorship. The international community recognized the federal government as the only legitimate authority, which controls the capital Mogadishu and several areas of Somalia.

The al-Shabab terror group is waging an armed struggle against the federal government and controls large areas of Somalia’s southern and central parts.

In May, the United States decided to renew strikes against the terror group in order to combat the growing threat that is poses to US partner forces.