dpa/GNA – Top US military leaders issued a rare statement on Tuesday condemning the mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters that ransacked the US Capitol last week.

“We witnessed actions inside the Capitol building that were inconsistent with the rule of law. The rights of freedom of speech and assembly do not give anyone the right to resort to violence, sedition and insurrection,” the Joint Chiefs of Staff wrote in a message sent to the entire US military.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff comprises the heads of each branch of the military and the nation’s top general Mark Milley.

The unusual statement also affirmed president-elect Joe Biden’s victory and reiterated the military’s commitment to obeying “lawful orders from civilian leadership.”

The message does not mention Trump, who egged on the crowd to march to the Capitol building.

The riots at the US Capitol resulted in five deaths, including a police officer.