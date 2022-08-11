US Must End Sanctions on Cuba That Impeded Aid – Activist

Photo taken on Jan. 5, 2019 shows vintage cars running in the streets in Havana, capital of Cuba. More than 200 vintage cars took to the streets of Havana Saturday for a contest. (Xinhua/Joaquin Hernandez)
The United States should end its sanctions against Cuba and send the island nation much needed humanitarian aid, which could prevent Havana from turning to Russia, China, and Iran, University of Houston Professor of African-American History Gerald Horne, who is among a group of activists that called on the Biden administration to end the restrictions, told Sputnik.

Nearly 30 signatories from the Let Cuba Live organization in a letter on Tuesday called on US President Joe Biden to end the sanctions against Cuba that were reimposed by the previous Trump administration and have created major suffering.

The international group of prominent politicians, intellectuals, and activists said the sanctions impeded urgently needed aid from reaching Cuba as a fire raged for days after an oil storage facility in Matanzas, 65 miles east of Havana, was hit by lighting.

“The United States has [its] hands full with China, Russia, Iran, etc,” Horne said. “Strategically, it should improve ties to Cuba to prevent these three powers from forming a base 90 miles away.”

Other signatories to the letter included former UK Labor Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, prominent US linguist and philosopher Noam Chomsky, veteran US human rights crusader and professor Cornell West, and interdisciplinary scholar Jennifer Ponce de Leon.

