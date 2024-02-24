US Network fraustrations; A SEER’s Prophesy Revealed

Another prophecy from the SEER has been manifested strongly with many people trusting the power of God working through him.

In one of his sermons in church early this year, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah revealed what will be occuring across the globe with the US being among the first to feel that.

According to Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, what is working this year a cross the whole world, America included, is “Dumsor and Ntework Frustrations”.

He said this will be severe to the extent that most activities will be affected.

True to this prophesy, the United States of America this week, experienced one of the serious network frustrations in its history as citizens of the USA using AT&T were frustrated on Thursday for close to 12 hours because they couldn’t make calls or even dial 911 for an emergency.

This was indeed part of the prophesies the SEER released early this year.

It was reported that, there was cellular outages with thousands of users reporting disruptions to the country’s primary telecommunications services, including AT&T, Verizon and TMobile.

AT&T, the largest US mobile phone company, was the worst affected on Thursday, with other companies denying issues, with other companies stating that any connection issues were not related to their own networks.

More than 50,000 incidents were reported about 7am East Coast time (12:00 GMT), according to data from the outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

When this occurred, many people who have been following the SUE’S prophesies took to social media to praise God and to state that indeed, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah is a true prophet being used by God to reveal His mind and intentions to man.

“His prophesies must be taken seriously,” they said.