Customs officers in San Diego have seized more than 1,360 kilograms of methamphetamine as part of what authorities said was the second largest bust of the drug along the US south-west border.

The haul, which also included fentanyl and heroin, was worth some 7.2 million dollars, according to a Sunday statement by the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

The drugs were split across more than 1,800 packages mixed up with medical supplies, the stated cargo of the tractor-trailer shipment intercepted by US officials on Friday morning.

“Smugglers will try every way possible to try and get their product across the border and because of the partnership between CBP (Customs and Border Protection), Homeland Security Investigations, and DEA, this significant seizure occurred and we stopped them,” said Anne Maricich, acting CBP director of field operations in San Diego.

The driver, a 47-year-old Mexican man, was arrested and will face criminal charges, the statement said.