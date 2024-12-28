White House spokesperson John Kirby indicated that the United States has seen “early indications” suggesting Russia may have been responsible for the tragic downing of an Azerbaijan Airlines plane on December 25.

The crash, which occurred after the aircraft diverted off course, killed 38 people, and the plane was believed to have been struck by Russian air defense systems as it attempted to land in Chechnya.

Though Kirby provided few details, he confirmed that the U.S. government had offered its assistance to the investigation into the crash. These early indications appear to go beyond the widely circulated images of the damaged plane. While Kirby refrained from attributing blame definitively, the U.S. is closely monitoring the situation, potentially offering crucial intelligence to Azerbaijan’s investigation.

The timeline of the crash paints a chilling picture. As the Embraer 190 aircraft made its approach toward Grozny, it allegedly came under fire from Russian air defense systems. Instead of landing safely in Chechnya, the plane was forced to divert across the Caspian Sea to Kazakhstan, where it ultimately crashed. Azerbaijan’s transport minister has said the aircraft suffered “external interference” that resulted in both internal and external damage, though the country has refrained from formally accusing Russia.

Aviation experts have speculated that the plane’s GPS systems were likely affected by electronic jamming, a tactic frequently used in modern conflicts, and that shrapnel from Russian missile blasts contributed to the physical damage. The specific nature of the attack remains under investigation. In a significant detail, survivors have stated that they heard multiple explosions, with Rashad Nabiyev, Azerbaijan’s transport minister, mentioning that all survivors “without exception” reported hearing three distinct blasts while the plane was over Grozny. Further inquiries will aim to determine which weapon or missile caused the damage.

Rasim Musabekov, a pro-government Azerbaijani lawmaker, did not mince words, asserting that the plane was “shot down over Russian territory” and that it was “impossible” to deny this fact. According to Musabekov, the aircraft was diverted far from the nearest airports, adding fuel to the suspicions of a military involvement that exacerbated the crash’s severity. The pilot’s request for an emergency landing in Grozny was not granted, forcing the plane to traverse the Caspian Sea under conditions that led to the disaster.

Flight attendant Zulfuqar Asadov provided harrowing testimony of the moments before the crash, describing how the plane was struck by an “external strike” over Chechnya, causing panic among passengers. Despite being injured in the attack, Asadov and the crew worked valiantly to manage the chaos on board. Remarkably, the pilots—who perished in the crash—are credited with saving 29 lives by guiding the plane to a partial landing.

As the investigation into the downing of the flight progresses, Russian authorities have been tight-lipped. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has stated that the investigation is ongoing and that the Russian government will refrain from commenting until conclusions are reached. “We do not consider ourselves entitled to give any assessments,” Peskov said, reflecting Russia’s reluctance to acknowledge any role in the disaster.

The diplomatic fallout from the crash is also unfolding, with Kazakh authorities collaborating closely with Azerbaijan in the investigation, treating the injured and working to determine the cause of the crash. Reports from Baku suggest that both Russia and Kazakhstan have proposed an investigation by a committee from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), a regional organization dominated by Moscow. However, Azerbaijan has firmly rejected this proposal, insisting instead on an independent, international inquiry into the incident.

The crash has cast a spotlight on the broader geopolitical tensions in the region, particularly as Russia faces increasing scrutiny over its involvement in conflicts involving neighboring countries. The situation in Chechnya, where Ukrainian drone strikes have further complicated an already volatile environment, underscores the complexity of the ongoing regional dynamics. As the investigation continues, international stakeholders will likely be watching closely, particularly given the potential implications for regional security and international relations.