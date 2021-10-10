US Open champion Medvedev maintains strong form at Indian Wells

Top seed Daniil Medvedev made quick work of Mackenzie McDonald in his opening match at the Indian Wells Masters, cruising to a 6-4 6-2 victory on Saturday.

Medvedev – the US Open champion – has lost only three of his last 41 sets, and has never dropped one to McDonald in five career meetings with the American as he maintained his red-hot form.

Russian star Medvedev is now 37-5 on hardcourts this year and appears well-positioned to make it past the third round of the ATP Masters 1000 tournament for the first time as he awaits Filip Krajinovic.

“I’m actually really pleased, because usually I haven’t played well in Indian Wells and I haven’t been playing that well in practices before [the tournament],” Medvedev said in his on-court interview. “[I am] really happy with my performance. That’s the most important [thing] no matter how I played before the tournament.”

Medvedev’s countryman Andrey Rublev closed out the night session with a 6-3 6-4 defeat of Carlos Taberner, who was facing a top-10 opponent for the first time.

Fourth seed and world number five Rublev won 66 per cent of points on his first serve and hit 30 winners to Taberner’s 12.

Rublev improved to 47-16 this season, 31-9 on hard courts, and will face Tommy Paul in the third round.

Most of the seeded players in action had an easy time of it, none more so than Canadian ninth seed Denis Shapovalov.

Shapovalov’s opponent and countryman Vasek Pospisil retired with an apparent back injury after dropping the first three games of the match.

Sixth seed Casper Ruud blew past Roberto Carballes Baena 6-1 6-2, while eighth seed Hubert Hurkacz downed Alexei Popyrin 6-1 7-5.

Diego Schwartzman had to work harder to advance, the 11th seed outlasting qualifier Maxime Cressy 6-2 3-6 7-5.

Top-ranked American Reilly Opelka, the 16th seed, beat Taro Daniel 7-5 6-3 for his first main-draw victory at Indian Wells in four attempts.

Daniel Evans also went the distance to defeat Kei Nishikori 4-6 6-3 6-4, while former world number three Grigor Dimitrov, 2021 Australian Open semi-finalist Aslan Karatsev and Frances Tiafoe were among the other players to advance.