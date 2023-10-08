US patrol plane intercepted by Russian fighter

A Russian MIG-31 was scrambled to intercept a U.S. patrol aircraft over the Norwegian Sea, Russia’s defense ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Russian airspace control systems detected an air target approaching the state border over the Norwegian Sea, it said, adding that the MIG-31 fighter was scrambled to identify the target and prevent a violation of the state border.

The foreign plane was identified as a U.S. P-8A Poseidon reconnaissance aircraft. Once the Russian fighter approached the aircraft, it turned away from the state border.

The flight was carried out in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace over neutral waters, according to the defense ministry.