United States President Elect, Joe Biden, updated his social media profile, shortly after he was declared President elect of the United States.

Mr Joe Biden has on his twitter Profile written “President-Elect, husband to @Dr Biden, Proud Father and grandfather and ready to build back better for all Americans.

Mr Biden has also pinned on his twitter account a thank you note which reads “America, I’m honoured that you have chosen me to lead our great country. The work ahead of us will be hard but I promise you this: I will be president for all Americans-whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me.”

The Ghana News Agency monitored social media platforms to see the reaction on social media to the election of Mr Joe Biden as President –Elect of the United States of America.

Joe Biden is trending on social media with congratulatory messages flowing in from all over the world Barack Obama, Former United States President in a congratulatory message wrote: “We’re fortunate that Joe’s got what it takes to be President and already carries himself that way.”

Many Women’s groups and activists are also posting on their timelines the picture of Kamala Harris congratulating her as the first female vice president of the United States.

The American Psychiatric Association in their congratulation message, said they look forward to working with them to advance mental health

Social media timelines are flooded with congratulatory messages for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris with many people sharing their pictures or their quotes.