US Reaches Deal with Huawei CFO Meng to Resolve Charges

The United States has reached a plea deal with Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou to resolve charges against her, according to court document released on Friday.

Meng will virtually attend court in Brooklyn, New York, at 1:00 p.m. ET (17:00 GMT) to address the resolution of the charges.

“The government respectfully submits this letter to inform the Court that the parties will appear at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, September 24, 2021, to address with this Court a resolution of the charges against the defendant in this matter,” Acting US Attorney Nicole Boeckmann said in a written submission to US District Judge for the Eastern District of New York Ann Donnelly.

The hearing will be attended by top US Justice Department officials, including the department’s chief of counterintelligence Jay and the export control section of the National Security Division, Jay Bratt.

Meng is expected to attend court in Vancouver, where deportation proceedings against her will be halted. Reports suggest that Meng, who has been under arrest in Vancouver for more than 1,000 days, will be set free and allowed to leave Canada as early as Friday.

However, a British Columbia Supreme Court spokesperson told Sputnik that they have no information about a hearing scheduled for Friday.

Meng, the daughter of Huawei founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei, was arrested on December 1, 2018, at the Vancouver International Airport during a layover stop at the request of the US government.

The extradition hearings against the Huawei CFO concluded in August and the presiding judge was expected to give her recommendation on the United States’ extradition request to Canada’s Attorney General and Justice Minister later in the fall.