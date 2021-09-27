US Release of Huawei CFO Not Linked to China Releasing Canadian Citizens – White House

By
SPUTNIK
-
0
Photo taken on May 4, 2021 shows the White House in Washington, D.C., the United States. U.S. President Joe Biden said Tuesday that he expects to hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his trip to Europe in June. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)
Photo taken on May 4, 2021 shows the White House in Washington, D.C., the United States. U.S. President Joe Biden said Tuesday that he expects to hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his trip to Europe in June. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

The release of Canadian citizens Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor from Chinese custody is not linked to the release of Huawei CFO Meg Wanzhou in Canada hours beforehand, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Monday.

“I think it’s important to note and to be clear about this: there is no link… This is a legal matter, it was an announcement made by the Department of Justice… [President Joe Biden] raised the two individuals, the two Michaels who have been released – very positive news. It should not come as a surprise that President Xi raised the Huawei official. But again, there was no negotiation on this call,” Psaki said during a press conference.

Psaki added that the United States’ policy toward China has not changed as a result of either action and the relationship between the two countries remains one of competition.

Send your news stories to newsghana101@gmail.com and via WhatsApp on +233 244244807
Follow News Ghana on Google News

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here