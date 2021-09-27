US Release of Huawei CFO Not Linked to China Releasing Canadian Citizens – White House

The release of Canadian citizens Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor from Chinese custody is not linked to the release of Huawei CFO Meg Wanzhou in Canada hours beforehand, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Monday.

“I think it’s important to note and to be clear about this: there is no link… This is a legal matter, it was an announcement made by the Department of Justice… [President Joe Biden] raised the two individuals, the two Michaels who have been released – very positive news. It should not come as a surprise that President Xi raised the Huawei official. But again, there was no negotiation on this call,” Psaki said during a press conference.

Psaki added that the United States’ policy toward China has not changed as a result of either action and the relationship between the two countries remains one of competition.